Package delivery startup Roadie receives $37 million in funding

Package delivery startup Roadie has secured $37 million in funding from several investors, including The Home Depot.

Unlike a traditional delivery service, the small business delivery service relies on independent contractors in the service area, who use their own cars to drop off requested items.

Roadie CEO Marc Gorlin told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that the company has over 120,000 drivers on its app across the country, capable of reaching 89% of the U.S. population. He said most deliveries are considered "last mile" and are moved directly from a company's facility or store to the recipient.

"This is an option where a lot of brick-and-mortar retailers like The Home Depot have an option of utilizing their associates, and their customers in their store and in each of their communities that can deliver for them," Gorlin said on “Varney & Co.” on Monday.

For those skeptical of non-professional package delivery, Gorlin said, Roadie requires drivers to note the condition of the items.

"There's a photographic chain of custody," he explained. "So pictures are taken before you pick up the package and then afterwards, to make sure it's the same that it was when you first received it."