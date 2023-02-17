Nurse banks millions after side hustle goes viral: 'It was very unintentional'

One nurse has turned her side gig into an online empire after seeing shocking success on Etsy.

E.R. nurse and popular TikTok content creator Stephanee Beggs joined "Varney & Co.," on Monday to discuss her "unintentional" success, explaining how she turned her 15 minutes of fame into a life-changing opportunity.

"I fell right into it. It was very unintentional. I got started selling my notes when I graduated from nursing school. I was studying for the boards exam, what we call the N.C.L.E.X. for nursing. And it was right when the pandemic happened, so I had nobody to study with. I would teach myself to the wall and I would record it. And then I posted that onto social media and people loved it," Beggs explained to substitute host Ashley Webster.

"They asked to buy my study sheets. So then, I created a shop that eventually became viral. And yeah, and so now I sell study sheets. I passed the boards a long time ago, and now I sell them for students who are approaching the board's exam and taking tests in nursing school," Beggs explained.

Beggs started selling her notes in June 2020 and surpassed $2 million in profits last year alone.

Beggs sells her study sheets out of her online shop, RNExplained, at an affordable rate of $2 per sheet, class-specific sheets for $30 to $40, or a "giant bundle" covering a majority of nursing school subjects for $150.

"If you buy a study sheet, just one single study sheet on one [medical] condition, it's $2 a sheet. I do sell them in bundles of specific classes. So a pediatric bundle, critical care bundle, those are 30 to $40, and that includes 50 to 60 medical conditions. And then, I sell all of them in one… big giant bundle for pretty much all of nursing school. And that is $150," she continued.

Beggs' unprecedented success has turned into a full-time job, she said. However, she still works as a nurse and also picked up a university instructing gig. s