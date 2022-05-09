Expand / Collapse search
The best, worst states for nurses in 2022: report

If you’re a nurse, you might want to move to Washington

As Americans celebrate National Nurses Week across the country, one report has found that some states are better for nurses than others. 

Last week, WalletHub released a study on the best and worst states for nurses in 2022. 

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 21 measurements in two categories: work environment and opportunity and competition. 

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within specific measurements. 

For example, WalletHub found that North Dakota has the most nursing job openings per capita, while Hawaii had the fewest. 

Michigan was found to have the highest annual nursing salary adjusted for cost of living, while Hawaii had the lowest. 

Nurse

As we celebrate National Nurses Week, WalletHub found the best and worst states for nurses. (iStock / iStock)

Meanwhile, Iowa had the most health care facilities per capita, while Delaware had the fewest. 

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for nurses in 2022, according to WalletHub. 

Best states for nurses in 2022

Olympia, Washington

Washington state was found to be the best state for nurses in 2022 based on work environment, opportunity and competition, according to WalletHub. Olympia, Washington, is pictured. (iStock / iStock)

1. Washington

2. Maine

3. New Mexico

4. Minnesota

5. New Hampshire

6. Oregon

7. Arizona

8. Montana

9. Rhode Island

10. Connecticut

Worst states for nurses in 2022

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma was found to be the worst state for nurses in 2022, according to WalletHub. Oklahoma City is pictured. (iStock / iStock)

41. Kansas

42. Georgia

43. South Carolina

44. Tennessee

45. Louisiana

46. Mississippi

47. Arkansas

48. Hawaii

49. Alabama

50. Oklahoma

