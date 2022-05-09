The best, worst states for nurses in 2022: report
If you’re a nurse, you might want to move to Washington
As Americans celebrate National Nurses Week across the country, one report has found that some states are better for nurses than others.
Last week, WalletHub released a study on the best and worst states for nurses in 2022.
For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 21 measurements in two categories: work environment and opportunity and competition.
BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE HITS ‘CRISIS’ LEVEL, SPARKING PANIC IN PARENTS ACROSS US
Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within specific measurements.
For example, WalletHub found that North Dakota has the most nursing job openings per capita, while Hawaii had the fewest.
MODERNA’S FIRST-QUARTER PROFIT TRIPLES ON VACCINE SALES
Michigan was found to have the highest annual nursing salary adjusted for cost of living, while Hawaii had the lowest.
Meanwhile, Iowa had the most health care facilities per capita, while Delaware had the fewest.
To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for nurses in 2022, according to WalletHub.
FDA APPROVES MARKETING FOR NEW ALZHEIMER’S EARLY DETECTION TEST
Best states for nurses in 2022
1. Washington
2. Maine
3. New Mexico
4. Minnesota
5. New Hampshire
6. Oregon
7. Arizona
8. Montana
9. Rhode Island
10. Connecticut
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Worst states for nurses in 2022
41. Kansas
42. Georgia
43. South Carolina
44. Tennessee
45. Louisiana
46. Mississippi
47. Arkansas
48. Hawaii
49. Alabama
50. Oklahoma