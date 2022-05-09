The best, worst states for nurses in 2022: report

As Americans celebrate National Nurses Week across the country, one report has found that some states are better for nurses than others.

Last week, WalletHub released a study on the best and worst states for nurses in 2022.

For its report, WalletHub compared all 50 U.S. states based on 21 measurements in two categories: work environment and opportunity and competition.

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found how states ranked within specific measurements.

For example, WalletHub found that North Dakota has the most nursing job openings per capita, while Hawaii had the fewest.

Michigan was found to have the highest annual nursing salary adjusted for cost of living, while Hawaii had the lowest.

Meanwhile, Iowa had the most health care facilities per capita, while Delaware had the fewest.

To see the overall results, here are the best and worst states for nurses in 2022, according to WalletHub.

Best states for nurses in 2022

1. Washington

2. Maine

3. New Mexico

4. Minnesota

5. New Hampshire

6. Oregon

7. Arizona

8. Montana

9. Rhode Island

10. Connecticut

Worst states for nurses in 2022

41. Kansas

42. Georgia

43. South Carolina

44. Tennessee

45. Louisiana

46. Mississippi

47. Arkansas

48. Hawaii

49. Alabama

50. Oklahoma

