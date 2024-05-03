Dana White visits Trump Store, surprises owner with former president on FaceTime: ‘A dream come true’

The Trump Store owner says it was "a dream come true" when she was introduced to Donald Trump after her shop got a surprise visit from UFC President Dana White.

Keyan Wilson, the owner of The Trump Store in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, said she was "so excited" when she recognized the voice of a customer walking into her shop.



"I looked right at Oliver and I said, ‘is that Dana White?’ He said, ‘it sure is, but he’s on the phone with Trump.’ So, of course, I was so excited," Wilson told "The Bottom Line" Thursday.

Once White learned that she was the shop owner, he immediately rushed to Wilson so he could introduce her to former President Trump on FaceTime.



The "conversation was so amazing," Wilson told co-hosts Sean Duffy and Dagen McDowell as the moment was captured via TikTok.



"It was absolutely unreal for me. A dream come true for my family to just know that Trump knows exactly who we are and where we are and what we’re doing for him," she expressed.

The Trump Store is owned by the Wilson family and does not contribute to the 45th president’s current campaign.

Wilson said the business supports her family and "over 100 other families just like mine in America."



Despite the viral moment with Trump on FaceTime, Wilson explained that the store was already on the radar prior to her interaction with the former president.

"It’s just a regular day for us," Wilson said.



She went on to mention that the store has "over hundreds and thousands" of visitors that come in every year "to support Trump."