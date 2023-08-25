Trump campaign releases 'Never Surrender' merchandise with former president's mugshot

Official merchandise with the mugshot of former President Donald Trump was available to purchase only hours after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

Late Thursday evening, the Trump campaign released eight items in its store featuring the historic booking photo.

Ranging from $12 to $34, the items available include a bumper sticker, a coffee mug, koozies in black and white, and short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts in black and white.

All eight items feature Trump's mugshot, the "NEVER SURRENDER!" tagline and the Trump 2024 Make America Great Again logo.

TRUMP SAYS TAKING A MUGSHOT WAS 'NOT A COMFORTABLE FEELING, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU'VE DONE NOTHING WRONG'

In addition to the new merchandise, Trump added his mugshot to his campaign website's homepage with the below note and then gave donation options:

"Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME.

"The American people know what’s going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE. The Left wants to intimidate YOU out of voting for a political outsider who puts the American people FIRST. But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA."

HILLARY CLINTON TROLLS DONALD TRUMP AFTER HIS INDICTMENT BY HAWKING 'BUT HER EMAILS' MERCHANDISE ON TWITTER

The mugshot is the first ever taken by a former U.S. president and comes as Trump faces 13 charges relating to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 13 counts against Trump include: violating the Georgia RICO Act – the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act; Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings; Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents; Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree; Filing False Documents; and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer.