Strange Inheritance® with Jamie Colby

Ma Barker's house goes up for sale
"Strange Inheritance" host Jamie Colby on the family that inherited Ma Barker's house and the inheritance of a Houston Astrodome railcar.
You won't believe what some people inherit! In a ground-breaking new reality show from Fox Business, we're bringing you the bizarre artifacts and outrageous stories that are all part of someone's "Strange Inheritance!" Do YOU have a Strange Inheritance? Email us at strangeinheritance@foxbusiness.com for a chance to have your story told! Please be sure to include your phone number.
"Strange Inheritance" host Jamie Colby on the family that inherited Ma Barker's house and the inheritance of a Houston Astrodome railcar.
A Florida man inherits the house where G-men gunned down the Ma Barker Gang in the longest shootout in FBI history.
A Houston man inherits a luxury train car custom made for the legendary politician behind the world’s first indoor stadium.
Oak Ridge Boys, the Grammy-award-winning group, discuss their new album with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.
Strange Inheritance host Jamie Colby discusses the upcoming episode where a woman inherits 67,000 pieces of a hand-carved miniature circus.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A daughter finds a surprising home for her father’s hand-carved 60,000-piece miniature circus which had toured the world in 1923.
Cousins inherit oyster beds farmed by their family for a century, and are inspired to revive a dormant business.
The family of iconic Hollywood jewelry maker inherits hundreds of thousands of silver screen gems.
A retired school teacher inherits a French chateau that had been moved to New Jersey and filled with furnishings from the Vanderbilts’ mansions.
Legendary Texas sheriff leaves his heirs Bonnie Parker’s ring -- recovered after his shootout with the Bonnie & Clyde gang.
Advertisement