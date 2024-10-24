'Yellowstone' branded premium dog treats available for pups; Dutton family backstory steers premium quality

"Yellowstone" fans and their pets are in for a real treat with the release of the officially licensed Dutton Ranch Dog Treats, now available for consumers and their beloved dogs.

LFG Product Solutions, a consumer products company, partnered with Paramount Consumer Products to craft certified organic beef, premium dog treats for pups of any size.

"This ‘Yellowstone’ project is our first offering," Kevin Rizer, co-founder and creative director of the brand and a Dallas, Texas, native, told FOX Business during a phone interview.

Rizer said co-founder and managing director, Christian Verhoeven, was a "huge fanboy" of "Yellowstone," as were family members and friends of Rizer’s.

"I’d seen bits and pieces of it before we decided to go down this road," Rizer said.

Formerly a marketing guru, Rizer sought a career change and dedicated himself to entrepreneurship, despite never having owned a business.

"I learned everything I could from some friends that had started their own brands, took a few online courses and maxed out a few credit cards and got into the business," Rizer said.

After observing a number of lifestyle brands minted with the "Yellowstone" trademark, and binge-watching the award-winning TV show, Rizer said he asked Verhoeven whether dog treats were "on brand" for the Dutton family, which includes John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner and Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, among others.

"He said, ‘hell yeah,’ essentially," Rizer said.

"It truly has become America’s new favorite lifestyle brand," Rizer added.

The duo got in touch with Paramount and, after legal to-and-fro and a stack of paperwork, the deal was done.

"It was important for us to do it the right way," Rizer said. "We didn't want to just take a crappy dog treat, slap a ‘Yellowstone’ logo on it and hope for the best. We really felt strongly that what was inside of the bag matched the authenticity of what was on the outside of the bag."

Rizer told FOX Business that the pair reflected on the quality of products they would construct if they were to kick-start their own brand.

"Everything is human grade," Rizer said, adding that this certitude is not advertised.

"We have an incredible amount of insight and control over our supply chain," Rizer said. "We design these treats from the ground up. We know what goes in them, and we know where they come from."

While visiting the locations where the beef comes from, the "small but mighty" LFG Product Solutions team has also paid a visit to the manufacturing plant in Kansas City.

"There is tight control over ingredients and the supply chain," Rizer said. "We try to keep things very simple."

Rizer emphasized that most products contain one or few ingredients, except for one treat, the brand’s "most complex," which contains seven or eight.

"We do testing on every batch," Rizer said.

The product line is tested for eColi, salmonella, and "any of the nasty stuff you don’t want to see crop up," according to Rizer.

Among the skews are Beef Brisket; Beef Chips; Beef Liver; Beef Sticks; Beef Burnt Ends; Beef Ribeye; Beef Heart; and Cowboy Chews.

"Yellowstone" Dutton Ranch Dog Treats can be found on Amazon and, beginning in January, will be available in retail locations that sell dog snacks.