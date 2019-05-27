Which stores are open on Memorial Day?

If you're hoping to do some last-minute shopping on Memorial Day, then you'll want to do your research before you hit the store.

Continue Reading Below

Google searches for the hours and availability of certain popular chains, such as Walmart and Lowes, spiked Monday morning.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday — and therefore, some businesses may be closed or have different hours than normal. Retail giant Costco said it will be closed for the holiday.

But there are a handful of stores that are offering specials and freebies on Monday, specifically for veterans and members of the military, that you may want to check out.

Lowe's Home Improvement, for example, is offering 10 percent off purchases for active military members and veterans on Memorial Day. Home Depot is also giving all veterans a 10 percent discount (it offers a year-round, 10 percent discount to active military members).

Advertisement

It's worth noting that many supermarkets — like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger, among others — will also have open doors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

To make things easier for consumers, Fox Business created a list of some big-name retailers that will definitely be open (though some will have limited or varying hours depending on location) at some point on Monday.

Aldi

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Big Lots

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Ikea

Ingles

J.C. Penney

Kmart

Kohl's

Lowe’s

Macy's

Meijer

Menards

Michaels

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

PetSmart

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Sears

Target

T.J. Maxx

Walgreens

Walmart

Fox Business' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.