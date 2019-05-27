Which stores are open on Memorial Day?

If you're hoping to do some last-minute shopping on Memorial Day, then you'll want to do your research before you hit the store.
Google searches for the hours and availability of certain popular chains, such as Walmart and Lowes, spiked Monday morning.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday — and therefore, some businesses may be closed or have different hours than normal. Retail giant Costco said it will be closed for the holiday.
But there are a handful of stores that are offering specials and freebies on Monday, specifically for veterans and members of the military, that you may want to check out.
Lowe's Home Improvement, for example, is offering 10 percent off purchases for active military members and veterans on Memorial Day. Home Depot is also giving all veterans a 10 percent discount (it offers a year-round, 10 percent discount to active military members).
It's worth noting that many supermarkets — like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger, among others — will also have open doors.
To make things easier for consumers, Fox Business created a list of some big-name retailers that will definitely be open (though some will have limited or varying hours depending on location) at some point on Monday.
- Aldi
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Ingles
- J.C. Penney
- Kmart
- Kohl's
- Lowe’s
- Macy's
- Meijer
- Menards
- Michaels
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Fox Business' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.