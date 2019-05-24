Memorial Day deals for veterans and military members

As Memorial Day approaches, veterans and members of the military can take advantage of the freebies and deals some companies are offering.

Here are some of the options available this weekend.

Outback Steakhouse is offering 20 percent off a meal for first responders, police officers, firefighters and members of the military. To receive the discount, the restaurant asks for a state or federal ID. The restaurant's offer is good from May 23 to Memorial Day.

Hooters is giving out a free entrée to veterans and active service members. The restaurant just asks for a military ID in order to be eligible for the free meal on Memorial Day.

Applebee’s is offering 15 percent off meals for members of the military and veterans throughout the entire month of May.

Logan’s Roadhouse is offering military members and veterans a free meal on Memorial Day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Besides restaurants offering deals, some retailers are also offering discounts to those have served.

Lowe’s is offering 10 percent off purchases for active military members and veterans.

Home Depot is giving all veterans a 10 percent discount on Memorial Day. The retailer offers a year-round, 10 percent discount to active military members.

Bass Pro Shops, meantime, offers a 5 percent discount to military members every day.