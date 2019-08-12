Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets are back -- and it's thanks to this rapper

Wendy’s is answering a hot tweet with a spicy treat.

The fast food chain brought back spicy chicken nuggets Monday, just a few months after Chance the Rapper tweeted a prayer asking for the discontinued menu item to be served again.

It’s a 'win-win' for Wendy’s marketing team and fans of its spicy chicken.

The company, which is known on Twitter for using humor and memes, responded to Chance’s tweet in May with a promise to bring the nuggets back if its own tweet got 2 million likes.

“Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance,” the company tweeted.

Just days later, it happened -- the tweet went viral and passed 2 million likes.

Wendy’s discontinued the spicy chicken nuggets in 2017. Just as they would later turn to Twitter to help bring them back, fans at the time mourned on the platform.

To celebrate the return of spicy chicken nuggets, Wendy’s said it would even give away 2 million spicy nuggets for free to customers who order through the DoorDash app and use the code SPICYNUGGS through Aug. 19.

“Thanks to our incredible Wendy’s fanbase, spicy nuggets are back,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s U.S. chief marketing officer. “So we said, ‘We got 2 million likes, let’s give away 2 million nuggets.’ That’s how it’s done at Wendy’s; put the customer first and keep it simple and spicy.”