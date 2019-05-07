Celebrities urge boycott of Wendy's amid recent attention on spicy chicken nuggets

article

Amy Schumer and Alyssa Milano urged fans to boycott Wendy’s after the fast food chain received praise for putting its spicy chicken nuggets back on the menu.

Wendy’s gained national attention on Saturday after Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper called on the chain to bring back the spicy chicken nuggets.

“Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” the rapper wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The tweet received thousands of retweets, likes and comments from followers who also demanded the popular food item come back to the fast food chain's menu. Wendy’s seized the Twitter opportunity and agreed to bring the nuggets back if a tweet received 2 million likes. The company reached its goal by Monday morning.

Schumer, however, refused to allow the positive attention on Wendy’s to overshadow the recent protests against the company for not buying tomatoes from farms that enforce strict labor guidelines. The comedian, while announcing the gender of her baby, posted an Instagram on Monday asking social media users to boycott the company.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields,” the comedian wrote on Instagram. “This is true. Please read that sentence again.”

“Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help. Also we are having a boy,” she added.

Milano also took the opportunity on Monday to slam Wendy’s for refusing to join the Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ (CIW) Fair Food Program, a group focused on promoting fair wages and working conditions for farm workers.

“Sorry, Wendy’s, but this is the opposite of a complex issue. This is about sexual violence against women in the workplace, the only program proven to end that violence in the US agricultural industry, and your refusal to join that program, plain and simple,” Milano wrote in her statement posted on her Instagram.

“But because you are so desperately trying to spin your way out of a public relations disaster, I have to answer your disinformation with the truth,” she added.

Milano continued her statement by detailing the program’s benefits and urging Wendy’s to join the program.

Several major fast food companies, including McDonald’s and Burger King, have joined the Fair Food Program, the New York Times reported.

A Wendy’s spokesperson told Fox News in a statement that the company buys its tomatoes from"indoor hydroponic" farms mostly based in the U.S. and Canada. However, it’s unclear if these farms adhere to the same labor standards as the nonprofit group promotes.

"This is a complex issue, but be assured that we do not purchase the field grown product that the Fair Food Program covers. In fact, Wendy’s is proud to only purchase tomatoes from indoor hydroponic North American farms," the statement read. "We are excited about the superior quality of these tomatoes, and this move further strengthens our commitment to responsible sourcing practices by providing safe, indoor working conditions, shelter from the elements and environmental contaminants, reduced water and land use burdens, and a significantly reduced need for chemical pesticides."

"Further, all of our suppliers must adhere to our Supplier Code of Conduct which includes requirements related to human rights and labor practices," the statement concluded.