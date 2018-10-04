Walmart recalls thousands of axes for injury risk

article

Walmart is recalling thousands of axes that were sold in its stores, saying the ax head could break away from the handle.

The recall covers Ozark Trail camp axes with model number 60111140 printed on the product’s packaging, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Approximately 246,000 axes are included in the recall. Walmart sold the product in its stores and online from January 2017 through July 2018 for about $8.

Walmart received two reports of ax heads detaching from the handle, which resulted in minor cuts and abrasions. Consumers should immediately stop using the affected axes, the recall advised.

Customers can return the recalled axes to Walmart for a full refund.

The axes were manufactured by Gardex in India. They have a black rubber grip, measure about 14 inches long from handle to ax head and weigh about 1.25 pounds.