Walmart's text-based personal shopping service has interest from potential buyers: Report

Walmart’s JetBlack has garnered interest from possible buyers, according to a new report.

The service allows customers to text shopping requests "day or night," and the items don't even necessarily come from Walmart. However, it does not currently fill orders that include perishable items, alcohol, CBD products, large furniture or prescriptions.

The preliminary talks were started by outside parties, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

If there is a deal, it could turn into a partnership, spin-off or sale of JetBlack, according to the outlet. However, there’s no guarantee anything will happen.

A spokesperson for Walmart did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on Friday night.

Walmart launched JetBlack, its text-based personal shopping service, in New York last year and in June, Marc Lore, the president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S., said customers "absolutely love" the membership-only service.

"It brings conversational commerce to life," Lore said during a shareholder's meeting at the time.

The Jetblack subscriptions cost $50 per month and there were reportedly thousands of people on a waitlist to beta test the service in June.

"After your cataloging appointment, we’ll know all your go-to essentials to make shopping a snap. No more lists or running out last-minute. Simply text us when you’re running low and we’ll take it from there," JetBlack explains on its website, boasting that it offers competitive pricing, courier delivery, complimentary gift wrapping and free returns.

FOX Business’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.

