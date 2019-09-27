Walmart plans to reopen El Paso store where massacre occurred

Walmart plans to reopen its store in El Paso, Texas in early November, allowing workers and customers to reenter the location that has been closed for months after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting.

Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said the Nov. 6 date for the Cielo Vista Mall store reopening can't be guaranteed. She said "there is still much work to be done" on repairs to the scene of the Aug. 3 shooting.

Store employees from the El Paso location that were transferred on a temporary basis to other Walmart stores as a result of the mass shooting are coming back early next month to help get the store ready for the reopening. Also, Walmart is getting close to completing design plans for a permanent memorial at the store to honor those who died, according to Garcia.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius remains jailed without bond awaiting trial on a capital murder charge. Police believe that he was motivated by anti-immigration grievances. The mass shooting was the third-worst such event in Texas history.

Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this story