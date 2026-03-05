More than 40,000 bicycle helmets sold at Walmart recalled over 'serious risk of injury or death'

More than 40,000 bicycle helmets sold at Walmart are being recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission because they violate federal safety standards and pose a "serious risk of injury or death" from head injuries.

Todson Inc., a bicycle wholesaler in Massachusetts, is recalling 40,245 Concord-branded 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up bike helmets after federal safety officials said the helmets failed to comply with mandatory retention system and positional stability requirements.

"The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash," the company said.

The recall, announced Feb. 26, involves large-size helmets with a black exterior, built-in LED lighting system, black straps and buckle, and a black plastic adjustment knob at the back.

DANGEROUS TIKTOK TREND LEAVES BOY BADLY BURNED AS DOCTORS ISSUE WARNING

"Concord" is printed on the rear of the helmet.

The helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from January 2025 through September 2025 for about $30.

Buyers are being urged to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Todson for a full refund.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN HOSPITALIZED WITH CHEMICAL BURNS AFTER PORTABLE CHARGER EXPLODES WHILE SLEEPING

"Consumers should destroy the recalled helmets by cutting the straps off the helmets. Consumers can send photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to 360concordhelmet@todson.com to obtain a refund," Todson said.

No injuries have been reported.

BEEF STICKS FOOD PRODUCT RECALLED FOR ‘PIECES OF METAL’ FOUND INSIDE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The company also warned consumers not to throw the helmet’s lithium ion battery in the trash or standard recycling bins because of the risk of fire.

Consumers should contact their local household hazardous waste center for proper disposal guidance.