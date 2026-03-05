Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Published

More than 40,000 bicycle helmets sold at Walmart recalled over 'serious risk of injury or death'

Todson Inc urges consumers to stop using Concord 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up helmets

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 3

More than 40,000 bicycle helmets sold at Walmart are being recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission because they violate federal safety standards and pose a "serious risk of injury or death" from head injuries.

Todson Inc., a bicycle wholesaler in Massachusetts, is recalling 40,245 Concord-branded 360 Degree Rechargeable Light-Up bike helmets after federal safety officials said the helmets failed to comply with mandatory retention system and positional stability requirements. 

"The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash," the company said.

The recall, announced Feb. 26, involves large-size helmets with a black exterior, built-in LED lighting system, black straps and buckle, and a black plastic adjustment knob at the back.

A black helmet is packaged with a tag that reads "E-Bike Certified Helmet."

The Concord bicycle helmets, recalled by Todson, violate federal safety standards and may not stay securely in place during an accident, raising the risk of severe or fatal head injuries. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"Concord" is printed on the rear of the helmet.

The helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from January 2025 through September 2025 for about $30.

Buyers are being urged to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Todson for a full refund.

A graphic that reads "LOT #, MODEL #, REF #, LOCATION" points to a tag inside of a black bicycle helmet.

The recalled Concord bicycle helmets can be identified by a sticker on the inside of the product. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"Consumers should destroy the recalled helmets by cutting the straps off the helmets. Consumers can send photos of the helmet with the straps cut off to 360concordhelmet@todson.com to obtain a refund," Todson said.

No injuries have been reported.

The back of a black helmet in front of a white background.

Todson has issued a recall for its Concord bicycle helmets after tests found they can fail to properly protect riders during a crash. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The company also warned consumers not to throw the helmet’s lithium ion battery in the trash or standard recycling bins because of the risk of fire

Consumers should contact their local household hazardous waste center for proper disposal guidance.