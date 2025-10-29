Walmart addresses social media rumors that it will close stores when SNAP benefits lapse

Walmart is pushing back against viral social media rumors falsely claiming the retail giant plans to close stores amid looting threats tied to a possible lapse in federal food assistance funding.

The rumors have spread across TikTok as the federal government shutdown stretches into its fifth week and threatens to disrupt federal programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food aid to more than 40 million Americans.

"These claims are false, and we will continue to be open for business," a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

One widely circulated TikTok video falsely claimed Walmart would close all of its stores on Nov. 1 and only allow customers to place orders online.

The video — which garnered more than 570,000 views and 40,000 likes as of Wednesday — alleged that the company’s decision was due to concerns over unrest if SNAP benefits were paused.

"The brokies made a threat toward Walmart and said that if the government shuts off food, SNAP, they're going straight to the Walmart to get everything they need," the user said. "Now every Walmart has a police officer on standby."

Another user posted a video viewed nearly 250,000 times that claimed customers would be required to shop exclusively online.

"Mr. Wally World said you are not coming into his establishment," the user said. "You are not gonna be destroying his lovely business."

A third TikTok user attracted 1.1 million views and 47,000 likes with similar claims that Walmart would restrict in-store shopping.

"Walmart said they don't have time for that," the user said. "… You're not coming here with that foolery."

The rumors come as law enforcement officials in New York said Walmart and other grocery stores have been the target of threats of mass looting linked to the potential halt in SNAP benefits, The New York Post reported.

If Congress does not act, SNAP funding could run out this Saturday, Nov. 1, putting at risk a program that fuels tens of billions of dollars in annual grocery spending nationwide.

TikTok did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

FOX Business' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.