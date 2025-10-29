Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Retail
Published

Walmart addresses social media rumors that it will close stores when SNAP benefits lapse

Videos claiming retail giant will close stores on Nov. 1 have garnered millions of views

close
Coresight Research founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig breaks down Walmart’s new partnership with OpenAI to integrate A.I. into the shopping experience ahead of the holiday season on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Walmart, OpenAI partner to bring the shopping experience to ChatGPT

Coresight Research founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig breaks down Walmart’s new partnership with OpenAI to integrate A.I. into the shopping experience ahead of the holiday season on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Walmart is pushing back against viral social media rumors falsely claiming the retail giant plans to close stores amid looting threats tied to a possible lapse in federal food assistance funding.

The rumors have spread across TikTok as the federal government shutdown stretches into its fifth week and threatens to disrupt federal programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food aid to more than 40 million Americans.

"These claims are false, and we will continue to be open for business," a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

WALMART HALTS HIRING WORKERS WHO NEED H-1B VISAS AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IMPOSES NEW FEE

A Walmart store in Oceanside, California

A Walmart store is shown in Oceanside, California, on May 15, 2025. Walmart is pushing back against viral social media rumors falsely claiming the retail giant plans to close stores amid looting threats tied to a possible lapse in federal food assist (Mike Blake / Reuters)

One widely circulated TikTok video falsely claimed Walmart would close all of its stores on Nov. 1 and only allow customers to place orders online. 

The video — which garnered more than 570,000 views and 40,000 likes as of Wednesday — alleged that the company’s decision was due to concerns over unrest if SNAP benefits were paused.

"The brokies made a threat toward Walmart and said that if the government shuts off food, SNAP, they're going straight to the Walmart to get everything they need," the user said. "Now every Walmart has a police officer on standby."

WALMART TEAMS WITH OPENAI TO LET SHOPPERS BUY PRODUCTS THROUGH CHATGPT

Walmart store in Oceanside

Products are displayed at a Walmart store in Oceanside, California, on May 15, 2025. The rumors have spread rapidly across TikTok as the federal government shutdown stretches into its fifth week and threatens to disrupt federal programs. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

POWELL WARNS SHUTDOWN IS CLOUDING FED’S VIEW OF THE ECONOMY: 'DRIVING IN THE FOG'

Another user posted a video viewed nearly 250,000 times that claimed customers would be required to shop exclusively online

"Mr. Wally World said you are not coming into his establishment," the user said. "You are not gonna be destroying his lovely business."

A third TikTok user attracted 1.1 million views and 47,000 likes with similar claims that Walmart would restrict in-store shopping.

U.S. government shutdown continues

The U.S. Capitol on a cloudy day, amid the continuing U.S. government shutdown, in Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2025. If Congress does not act, SNAP funding could run out on Nov. 1, putting at risk a program that fuels tens of billions of dollars in an (Kylie Cooper / Reuters)

"Walmart said they don't have time for that," the user said. "… You're not coming here with that foolery."

The rumors come as law enforcement officials in New York said Walmart and other grocery stores have been the target of threats of mass looting linked to the potential halt in SNAP benefits, The New York Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

If Congress does not act, SNAP funding could run out this Saturday, Nov. 1, putting at risk a program that fuels tens of billions of dollars in annual grocery spending nationwide.

TikTok did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

FOX Business' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.