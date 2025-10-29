Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Published

Powell warns shutdown is clouding Fed’s view of the economy: 'Driving in the fog'

Government shutdown leaves Fed without key economic data

FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence has the latest on the Fed's decision on 'Making Money.' video

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 bps

FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence has the latest on the Fed's decision on 'Making Money.'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday it remains unclear whether the ongoing government shutdown and the resulting lack of key economic data will affect the central bank’s December meeting.

With key indicators still missing due to the shutdown, Powell said the Fed will proceed carefully until it has a clearer view of the economy.

"If you’re driving in the fog, you slow down," he said at the conclusion of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The FOMC's next policy meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9–10.

FED CUTS INTEREST RATES FOR SECOND TIME THIS YEAR AMID LABOR MARKET WEAKNESS

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee in October

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he’s hopeful economic data will begin flowing again soon. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Powell added that even without complete data, the central bank must continue its work.

"We're going to have to do our jobs one way or the other," Powell told reporters at the Federal Reserve. "I hope by the time of the December meeting, we're getting a better flow of data," he added.

He described the government shutdown, now in its fifth week, as a "temporary state of affairs."

Clouds behind the U.S. Capitol building

The ongoing government shutdown is the second longest in U.S. history.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

PARTISAN STANDOFF THREATENS CRUCIAL ECONOMIC DATA, LEAVING FED — AND FAMILIES — IN THE DARK

"We’re going to collect every scrap of data we can find, evaluate it, and think carefully about it. That’s our job, and that’s what we’re going to do," he said.

The Fed announced its second interest rate cut of the year, signaling continued efforts to support the labor market even as inflation remains above its target.

A view of the door frame on the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Although official employment data for September are delayed, available evidence suggests that both layoffs and hiring remain low, and that both households’ perceptions of job availability and firms’ perceptions of hiring difficulty continue to decline," Powell said.

"We’re not going to have the same detailed feel for the economy," he added. "But if there were a significant or material change, I think we’d pick that up."

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.