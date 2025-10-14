Walmart teams with OpenAI to let shoppers buy products through ChatGPT

Walmart is deepening its relationship with OpenAI with a new partnership that will allow customers to purchase products through ChatGPT.

With Instant Checkout, a new in-chat shopping feature created by OpenAI, consumers will be able to buy Walmart products directly within ChatGPT, underscoring how artificial intelligence is redefining the retail industry.

The companies didn't specify when this feature will roll out, but noted that it will be made available to Walmart customers "soon."

OPENAI ROLLS OUT CHATGPT PARENTAL CONTROLS WITH HELP OF MENTAL HEALTH EXPERTS

"For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multi-media, personalized and contextual," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Walmart and Sam's Club already leverage AI across their respective businesses to help employees become more efficient and to streamline the shopping process for customers. It has been experimenting with AI technology for more than seven years, including the rollout of a voice assistant, "Ask Sam," which automates tasks for Walmart and Sam's Clubs associates.

AI is playing a key role in the industry, with McMillon saying during a workforce conference at the company's Bentonville headquarters that the technology is "going to change literally every job."

OPENAI GPT-5 IS HERE: COMPANY UNVEILS ‘PHD-LEVEL-EXPERTS IN YOUR POCKET’

McMillon is among several chief executives who have been vocal about technology changing the function of some roles, even eliminating positions. At Walmart, McMillon made it clear that some jobs and tasks would be on the chopping block due to artificial intelligence. At the same time, it will also help create new roles.

SCOOP: TRUMP ADMIN, OPENAI PARTNER TO UNLEASH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Walmart teamed up with OpenAI last month to provide both frontline and office-based workers with free AI training to prepare them for the "jobs of tomorrow."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Walmart has a history of getting stronger in moments of change, and with AI, we’re not waiting around – we’re leaning in to make it work for our customers, associates and partners," a Walmart spokesperson previously told FOX Business.

Companies like OpenAI and Nvidia are rapidly trying to increase computing power, storage and networking bandwidth to meet the immense demands of AI models. All eyes are on which company can deliver the fastest, most energy-efficient and scalable infrastructure to train and serve next-gen generative AI systems as demand continues to soar.