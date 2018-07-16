Search

Trump’s tariffs could hurt sales of “Make America Great Again” hats

By Amy GanzPersonal FinanceFOXBusiness

Trump’s tariffs may lift price of ‘Make America Great Again’ hats

FBN’s Liz Claman on the report that President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats may rise in price due to the president’s tariffs.

President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan inspired many companies to sell hats with the phrase embroidered on them—but prices could reportedly double due to an ongoing trade spat with China.

After Trump announced his campaign for presidency wearing hats sold by his official campaign, many novelty store owners looked to China to manufacture hats similar to Trump’s with a lower price point.

A California-based company sells the hats for around $9 to $12, according to an ABC News report.

Tariffs could make it more expensive for companies to produce the hats in China. Companies would possibly need to produce their hats in the U.S. instead, driving up manufacturing costs and selling prices.

