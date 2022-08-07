Toys R Us reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'

Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store, is officially back inside Macy's locations in 9 states, with more "coming soon."



The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri, according to the Macy's website. The additional locations opening soon across the country are listed as well.



The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet. Larger locations dubbed "flagship locations" will be in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: LEGO, FUNKO, MATTEL, HASBRO ANNOUNCE NEW PRODUCTS AT SDCC TO SCORE AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS



Macy's said stores could add another 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer "an even wider assortment of products."



TOYS R US LOOKING TO MAKE BRICK AND MORTAR RETAIL COMEBACK IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS



The toy company returned to Macy's after being acquired by WHP Global in March 2021.