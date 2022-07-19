Toys R Us looking to make brick and mortar retail comeback in time for the holidays

Toys R Us is gearing up to make a brick and mortar retail comeback this holiday season.

The iconic toy seller will open new locations inside every Macy's store from late July through October 15.

The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square foot flagship locations. The sites will have the ability to add another 500 to 3,000 square feet of space during the holidays to offer a wider assortment of products.

Each Toys R Us store will feature playful colored fixtures, hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments and a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity for families.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events from October 15 through October 23, including family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Mattel's Barbie, LEGO and more.

In March 2021, brand management firm WHP Global acquired a controlling stake in Toys R Us.

The deal came after Toys R Us shuttered its last two remaining stores in New Jersey and Texas in January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both locations opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys R Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and U.K. store closures in 2018.

In August 2021, WHP Global announced that it would be partnering with Macy's to open more than 400 Toys R Us locations in 2022. Since then, Macy’s customers have been able to shop for Toys R Us products exclusively online at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

Macy's revealed that its toy sales in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 were 15 times higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys R Us partnership.

"Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys R Us experience to life in our stores," Macy's chief merchandising officer Nata Dvir said in a statement. "We hope Toys R Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys R Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth."

The flagship locations include:

Lenox Square, Atlanta

State Street, Chicago

Ala Moana, Honolulu

Memorial City, Houston

South Coast Plaza, Los Angeles

Aventura, Miami

Dadeland, Miami

Herald Square, New York City

Roosevelt Field, New York City

Union Square, San Francisco

Valley Fair, San Jose

In addition to its partnership with Macys, WHP Global opened a flagship Toys R Us location at the American Dream Mall in Bergen County, New Jersey in December.

Macy's comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

Fox Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.