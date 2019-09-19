Toys R Us, Candytopia collaborate on interactive exhibits — here's where you can find one

Toys R Us’ owner, Tru Kids, is partnering with experiential art pop-up Candytopia on two interactive locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Toys R Us Adventure, an “innovative play experience,” will open in Chicago and Atlanta beginning in late October, according to a press release.

They will be open through the holiday season and in 2020, the pop-ups will move to other cities in the U.S.

"The Toys R Us brand was built upon celebrating the joys of childhood and we are thrilled to partner with the creatives behind Candytopia to introduce an exciting new way to play for guests of all ages," True Kids CEO Richard Barry said in a statement.

"As we focus on bringing a reimagined Toys R Us to the United States, we believe this live experience coupled with our new experiential retail stores will attract families from around the world and create a unique opportunity to rediscover the magic of this beloved family brand," Barry added.

The Toys R Us Adventure promises interactive playrooms and installations with the company’s mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe.

“Explore over eight mind-blowing rooms and celebrate play with brands you know and love,” the Toys R Us Adventure website says. “Zoom into adventure, trek through a Schleich safari, show off your medieval moves in the disco castle, test your house-building skills in a huffy-puffy fairytale come to life and SO much more!”

The pop-ups will feature brands such as PAW Patrol and Melissa & Doug alongside Schleich, according to the company.

"At Candytopia, we have made it our mission to spread joy and fun as a multi-sensory destination for all," Candytopia CEO John Goodman said in a prepared statement. "We are honored to be powering a new one of a kind experience with Toys R Us allowing us to dream big, play big, and create new and lasting memories for guests."

In July, Toys R Us announced it would open two permanent stores in Texas and New Jersey in November as a joint venture with b8ta, which has store locations that allow companies to showcase their products.

Toys R Us has been working to make its comeback after it shut down all of its U.S. locations in 2018. The retailer, buckling under pressure from Amazon and several billions of dollars of debt, liquidated its U.S. business as well as other regions months after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in the fall of 2017.

FOX Business’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.