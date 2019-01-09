Toyota recalls 1.3 million vehicles in the US

Toyota is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. because of a potentially deadly Takata air bag inflator in the front passenger seat.

It’s one of the largest automotive recalls in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press. It includes multiple Toyota, Scion and Lexus brands from model years 2010 through 2017, according to a news release from the company.

Because of a defect in the airbag, the Takata inflators can explode with too much force, potentially causing sharp metal fragments to pass through the airbag and spray directly at the driver and passengers, increasing the risk of death or serious injury.

Depending on the model, dealers will either replace the front passenger airbag inflator or airbag assembly for free. Owners of vehicles that are involved in the recall will receive a direct notification in late January.

According to the Associated Press, Toyota’s recall is part of a phase-in replacement of Takata inflators.

