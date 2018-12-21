Ford recalling 874,000 pickup trucks in North America

Ford is recalling more than 874,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in North America because of fire risks.

The recall includes certain F-150 models from 2015 through 2019, in addition to the F-250, 350, 450 and 550 from 2017 through 2019.

Ford said that water and contaminants can enter the heater cable and cause corrosion, which can then cause electrical shorts and possible fires. An engine block heater helps the engine start and ensures the vehicle warms up quicker than it normally would otherwise in very cold weather.

The second-largest automaker in the U.S. said the risk of fire happens when the block heater cable is plugged into an electrical outlet.

There have been three reports of fire in Canada, but none so far in the U.S. The recall is expected to officially start on Jan. 7.

F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicle in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.