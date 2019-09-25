The hottest holiday toys for 2019

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and The Toy Insider is out with its latest edition of this year’s top gifts.

From cuddly friends to piñatas, FOX Business along with The Toy Insider Editor-in-Chief Marissa DiBartolo break down the hottest toys, according to the “2019 Holiday Gift Guide.”

Rizmo—$59.99

Rizmo (Photo: TOMY/Amazon )

Manufactured by TOMY, Rizmo is the first evolving toy to hit the market, according to DiBartolo. Rizmo goes through three stages of life -- baby, kid, and full Rizmo -- over the course of a few hours of interaction with its new owner. Once fully grown, Rizmo will record songs, swing and talk, dance, make music and change colors.

The Toy Insider recommends Rizmo for children ages six and above.

Cubby, the Curious Bear—$99.99

Cubby, the Curious Bear (Photo: Hasbro/Amazon)

Hasbro’s FurReal Cubby, the Curious Bear is an interactive plush toy described by the company as “a dream companion for kids ages 4 and up.” Cubby’s moving eyes, nose and mouth allow the toy to offer emotive facial expressions. According to Hasbro, the bear “is eager to be picked up and held.” The toy also makes eating noises when fed, sleeping noises at night and dances from time to time.

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C—$79.99

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile R/C (Photo: Fisher-Price/Amazon)

An offering from Fisher-Price is the Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batmobile. The Batmobile -- complete with a small Batman toy -- allows children to “send Batman zooming in the vehicle” via remote control, according to the company. Transforming to “raised battle mode,” the Batmobile can launch projectiles and be driven around the house.

The Toy Insider recommends this product for children ages three and over.

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends—$9.99

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends (Photo: Blip Toys/Target)

Manufactured by Blip Toys, Tic Tac Toys XOXO Friends is inspired by Addy and Maya of the Tic Tac Toy YouTube family. Kids collect different X and O boxes, each containing eight different surprises. These can be bought either as individual boxes or in "Surprise Packs" of multiple individual boxes. Surprise Packs are also numbered to prevent parents from buying duplicates.

The Toy Insider recommends this product for children ages three and over.

Blume—$9.99

Blume (Photo: Skyrocket/Walmart)

If Rizmo is an evolving toy, Blume is a toy that sprouts and grows. A sprinkle of water applied to the pot in which the toy comes leads the doll's hair to emerge from its packaging. Once Blume has bloomed, the dolls pot becomes a playset complete with clothes and accessories. According to the manufacturer these accessories, as well as the doll’s hair, are interchangeable and girls can style their own Blume’s.

Blume is manufactured by Skyrocket and recommended by The Toy Insider for children ages five and over.

Blinger Diamond Collection—$19.99

Blinger Diamond Collection (Photo: Wicked Cool Toys/Walmart)

Blinger Diamond Collection is a styling tool used to put the user’s choice of gems in their hair or on a strip of fabric. The toy offers multiple gem discs featuring different colors and styles, allowing kids the ability to bling according to their personal preferences. DiBartolo notes that the device comes with 75 gems for each user. Blinger gems brush easily out of the child’s hair or pull easily off any garments to which they might be applied, as The Toy Insider attests.

Blinger is manufactured by Wicked Cool Toys and recommended by The Toy Insider for children ages six and over.

Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata—$79.99

Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata (Photo: Jazware/Amazon)

In line with Fortnite’s popularity among children, Jazwares released the Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata. The 25-inch tall Llama contains 100 pieces of confetti buried “loot.” Each toy comes prefilled with action figures, weapons, building materials and harvesting materials. Fortnite is among America’s most popular video games. In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday, DiBartolo notes that kids are “Fortnite crazy” meaning that they "definitely have a lot to look forward to” as their themed toys emerge from the Llama.

The Toy Insider recommends this toy for children ages eight and above.

