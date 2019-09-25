Mattel rolls out gender-neutral dolls, says kids 'don't want their toys dictated by gender norms'

Toymaker Mattel announced a new line of gender-neutral dolls, claiming its research shows that kids "don't want their toys dictated by gender norms."

Kids can customize the new dolls with long or short hair, pants or skirts, or both. The dolls come in six different skin tones, and the suggested retail price is $30.

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels," Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement. "Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms."

(Source: Mattel)

"This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them," Culmone continued. "We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play."

Mattel says it consulted experts, parents, physicians and kids while making the new doll.

