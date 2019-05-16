Top 20 fastest-growing retailers in the world

Amazon may have crushed expectations for its first-quarter earnings results (its fourth straight quarter of record profit), but that still didn't land it in the top spot of a recent list of fastest-growing companies.

According to analysis released by 24/7 Wall St. on Wednesday, Amazon was listed as No. 4, reporting a 30.4 percent sales growth in the 2018 fiscal year.

Gaia Inc., a video streaming service that focuses on alternative healing and meditation, among other aspects, led the group with an impressive 55 percent growth — boasting a more than $15 million revenue boost from 2017 to 2018. In 2018, the company reported $43.84 million in sales. That huge jump was credited mainly to revenue from streaming, per 24/7 Wall St.

In late April, Gaia announced it would begin streaming a series of live events, featuring a variety of special guests, that it would hold near its Colorado campus over the next year.

"We are constantly working to offer our members closer connection to Gaia, our community, and our hosts and guests," Gaia President Brad Warkins said in a news release. "Building a space to hold some of the world's most compelling presenters and passionate seekers is an exciting move for us as we seek to empower the evolution of consciousness."

Wayfair and Etsy were ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

The Boston-based home goods giant saw a $2.07 billion (43.6 percent) increase, going from $4.72 billion in sales to $6.79 billion. Meanwhile, Etsy saw a $163 million (36.9 percent) bump, reporting $604 million in revenue in 2018.

Lululemon Athletica was named the No. 5 fastest-growing company on the list, with a 24.1 percent sales growth in 2018. The company hasn't seen a revenue growth that high since 2012, financial analysis site Seeking Alpha said, adding that Lululemon believes a renewed focus on menswear will "quadruple" sales within five years.

"To determine the fastest growing retailers, 24/7 Wall St. identified the publicly-traded companies with the highest annual sales growth as of the 2018 fiscal year. We only considered those companies with at least 5% sales growth in the 2017 fiscal year," 24/7 Wall St. explained in a post online.

Here's a look at the world's 20 fastest-growing companies and the sales growth they saw from 2017 to 2018, according to the outlet.