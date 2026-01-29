Expand / Collapse search
Thousands of popular products including Diet Coke, Pringles recalled over rodent contamination concerns

Products distributed to Minnesota, North Dakota and Indiana stores

Thousands of popular products are being pulled from shelves after federal officials uncovered evidence of rodent and bird contamination at a Midwest distribution facility.

Gold Star Distribution Inc., based in Minnesota, issued a sweeping recall covering food and beverage items, health and beauty products, household goods, and more, according to a Dec. 26 notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled items — which were distributed to stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and Indiana — span a wide range of grocery items, including Diet Coke, Nutella, Froot Loops, Pringles, Cheerios, Folgers instant coffee, Sour Patch Kids, Fiji Water, Jolly Ranchers and Skittles.

Cans of Coca-Cola Co. Diet Coke

Diet Coke cans are seen at the Swire Coca-Cola bottling plant in West Valley City, Utah, on April 19, 2019.  (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It also includes hair gel, mouthwash, pregnancy tests, deodorant, and more.

The FDA said products stored at the facility may have been exposed to "insanitary conditions," including rodent droppings, rodent urine, and bird waste, as noted in the announcement.

"Persons handling or consuming the products could become seriously ill due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds and insects," the announcement stated. "… These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms."

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids are pictured on Jan. 21, 2016 in Park City, Utah.  (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Billboard / Getty Images)

On Jan. 22, the FDA classified the recall as Class II meaning that the products "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to People Magazine, citing the FDA's website.

A complete list of the recalled products and the retail locations where they were distributed is available on the FDA's website

The recall announcement comes amid a slew of other recent recall notices issued by federal regulators.

Two brown rats foraging for food in a park on an autumn day.

Two rats are pictured in this file photo. (iStock / iStock)

The FDA recently announced a voluntary recall of more than 80,000 McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup pods sold by Keurig Dr Pepper after the company found the pods could contain regular, full-caffeine coffee despite being labeled as decaffeinated.

More than 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breasts were also recently recalled over fears they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Gold Star Distribution Inc. did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.