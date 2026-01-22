Expand / Collapse search
FDA upgrades cookie recall to highest danger level over undeclared peanuts

Gregory's Foods' White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough was mistakenly filled with Monster Cookie Dough, which contains peanuts

The Food and Drug Administration announced that a recall of cookie products has been upgraded to its most serious risk category over the potential presence of undeclared peanuts.

Gregory's Foods first issued a recall last month of its 2-pound 8.5-ounce packages of "Bag Full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough after learning that some packages were mistakenly filled with Monster Cookie Dough, which contains peanuts.

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said in its announcement at the time.

Gregory's Foods cookie dough

Gregory's Foods first issued a recall last month of its 2-pound 8.5-ounce packages of "Bag Full of Cookies" White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough. (FDA)

The FDA then announced on Wednesday that the recall has been reclassified as Class I, its highest level of concern. A Class I recall means there is a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, [the] product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The recall affects more than 300 cases, with six bags in each case. The impacted products have a best by date of Dec. 6, 2026.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration headquarters

The FDA announced that a recall of cookie products has been upgraded to its most serious risk category. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Observable through the clear window in the bag, the Monster Cookies frozen dough has visible chocolate chips and colored candy-coated pieces whereas the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut frozen cookie dough does not," the FDA said in December.

The cookie products were sold in retail grocery stores in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

FDA headquarter sign

The cookie products were sold in retail grocery stores in Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin. (iStock / iStock)

Customers are urged not to consume the product and to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA said the issue was isolated to certain units in one day’s production and has been corrected.