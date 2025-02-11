THC vapes recalled in Michigan, agencies cite potential harm to lungs

Multiple THC vapes have been voluntarily recalled in Michigan after the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) found they contain an oil that could potentially harm lungs.

The BLOOM Classic and BLOOM Live vape cartridges allegedly include Medium Chain Triglyceride Chain (MCT) oil, which has led to the recent recall of several vape cartridges, according to a report from affiliate FOX 2 Detroit.

Recalled vapes include: Alien Jack; Blue Dream; Cereal Milk; Champagne Kush; Durban Gelato; Face Off OG; Forbidden Fruit; Green Crack; Jack Herer; Maui Wowie; Pineapple Express; Pineapple Sherbert; Rainbow Runtz; Skywalker; and White Widow.

While MCT oil, a non-THC oil, is commonly found in oral supplements and naturally occurs in foods like cheese and yogurt, FOX 2 reported it can cause respiratory issues when inhaled.

Michigan's CRA started targeted testing for MCT oils in vapes last fall, and is working with dispensaries to retrieve and dispose of products, according to the report.

In January, RWB Michigan LLC and the CRA voluntarily recalled Platinum Vape brand vape cartridges over the same concerns.

Platinum Vape flavors included: Garlic Cookie, Blazing Blue Cheese, Banana Candy, and Grape Valley Kush.

Customers should check BLOOM vapes purchased after Sept. 1 and Platinum vapes purchased after March 4 to ensure they are not part of the recall. Affected products can be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.

Fox 2 Detroit's Amber Eikenberry contributed to this report.