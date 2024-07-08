Expand / Collapse search
Retail
Published

Target stores to stop accepting personal checks

Target says it made the decision to no longer accept checks 'due to extremely low volume'

Target Corp. is killing off the use of personal checks at its stores for good.

"Due to extremely low volumes, we'll no longer accept personal checks starting July 15," Target said in a statement to FOX Television stations. "We have taken several measures to notify guests in advance to aid an easy and efficient checkout experience."

Target will still allow customers to write checks through its Target Circle Week sale, which is going on this week through Saturday.

After the retail giant stops accepting checks, it will still accept several other forms of payments, including cash, debit and credit cards, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, and buy now, pay later options.

Target Circle Card payments may still be made by personal check via mail.

Federal Reserve data shows the use of personal checks as a payment method has been on the decline for years. In 2023, checks accounted for only 3% of payments, down from 4% in the two previous years and 7% in 2020. Last year, the vast majority (62%) of payments were made using a credit or debit card, and 16% were made with cash.

USA Today noted that Target joins other major retailers in ending its acceptance of personal checks for payments at stores, including Aldi and Amazon-owned Whole Foods Markets