Target going all in on new grocery brand

Target stores will soon be selling its own eggs, milk and organic snacks under its to-be-launched grocery brand called Good & Gather.

The brand, which will be Target’s largest, will prioritize "taste, quality ingredients and ease, at a great value," and be available in stores and online for same-day delivery beginning Sept. 15, 2019, according to the Minneapolis-based retailer's press release. The products are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, and will come with a money-back guarantee.

By the end of next year, its lineup will have more than 2,000 products, including dairy, produce, ready-made pastas and meats, according to the company.

"Good & Gather is our way of helping even the most time-strapped families discover the everyday joy of food," said Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president, Food & Beverage, Target.