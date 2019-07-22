Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination

A variety of packaged food sold at Target and The Fresh Market are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

Elevation Foods is recalling egg salads, tuna salads, Thai lobster salads and deviled egg sandwiches sold under the Archer Farms and Freskët brands, according to a Friday recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the notice, listeria was found in three containers of egg salad after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Safety tested them, but so far no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled products were manufactured at its Knoxville, Tenn. facility and the company said it believes fewer than 1,087 cases of the products have been shipped to retailers.

This Archer Farms-brand egg salad sold at Target is one of several products from Elevation Foods that is being recalled over possible listeria infection, according to a recall notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (FDA)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is an organism that can cause serious infection when consumed and can even be fatal in some cases.

People who are particularly vulnerable include pregnant women, newborns, adults older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems, the agency says on its website.

This Freskët-brand egg salad is also being recalled from The Fresh Market stores, according to the FDA. (FDA)

According to the notice, customers who have already bought the recalled items are encouraged to return them for a full refund.

The full set of recalled products are listed on the notice.