Various hummus, dips recalled due to possible listeria contamination

article

Pita Pal Foods has issued a recall on various hummus and dips sold under nearly a dozen brands due to possible listeria contamination.

Continue Reading Below

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday the Texas-based company issued the voluntary recall on the hummus and dips after finding listeria at the manufacturing facility during an inspection. The organism, which can cause serious or deadly infections, was not found in the finished product.

The company is recalling the hummus and dips out of precaution and has received no reports of illnesses. The products affected by the recall were made between May 20 and June 25 and sold under 10 brands, including Harris Teeter, Lantana, Schnucks and 7-Select.

The products were sold nationwide and in the United Arab Emirates. Anyone who purchased the recalled items with the used by dates is urged to return them to the store for a refund.

Below is the list of products affected by the recall. For more information about the UPC and packaging description visit the FDA’s website.