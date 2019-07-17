Various hummus, dips recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Pita Pal Foods has issued a recall on various hummus and dips sold under nearly a dozen brands due to possible listeria contamination.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday the Texas-based company issued the voluntary recall on the hummus and dips after finding listeria at the manufacturing facility during an inspection. The organism, which can cause serious or deadly infections, was not found in the finished product.
The company is recalling the hummus and dips out of precaution and has received no reports of illnesses. The products affected by the recall were made between May 20 and June 25 and sold under 10 brands, including Harris Teeter, Lantana, Schnucks and 7-Select.
The products were sold nationwide and in the United Arab Emirates. Anyone who purchased the recalled items with the used by dates is urged to return them to the store for a refund.
Below is the list of products affected by the recall. For more information about the UPC and packaging description visit the FDA’s website.
- Bucee's Garlic Hummus with Pretzels
- Bucee's Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels
- Fresh Thyme Original Hummus with Pretzels
- Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus
- Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus
- Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus
- Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus
- Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional Hummus
- Hummus Hummus Original Hummus
- Hummus Hummus Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Lantana Beet Hummus
- Lantana Black Bean Hummus
- Lantana Buffalo Hummus
- Lantana Carrot Sriracha Hummus
- Lantana Cauliflower Hummus
- Lantana Edamame Hummus
- Lantana Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus
- Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Lantana White Bean Hummus
- Lantana Carrot Hummus - Singles
- Lantana Edamame Hummus - Singles
- Lantana Hatch Chile Hummus
- Lantana Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus
- Lidl Hummus Quartet
- Pita Pal Hummus Variety Pack
- Pita Pal Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus
- Pita Pal Olive Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Hummus Variety Pack
- Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Pita Pal Original Hummus
- Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Pita Pal Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Pita Pal Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus
- Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
- Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Sesame Stick
- Pita Pal Garden Vegetable Hummus
- Pita Pal Mezza 4 Bean Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Pita Pal Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Pita Pal Original Hummus
- Pita Pal Original Hummus Singles
- Pita Pal Original Hummus To Go Pack
- Pita Pal Original Hummus with Pretzels
- Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels
- Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nut Hummus
- Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus
- Reasor's Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
- Reasor's Hummus Variety Pack
- Reasor's Original Hummus
- Reasor's Original Hummus with Pretzel
- Reasor's Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus
- Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Reasor's Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel
- Reasor's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Reasor's Spiced-Up Hummus
- Reasor's Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus
- Roundy's Garlic Hummus
- Roundy's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Roundy's Traditional Hummus
- Schnucks Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus
- Schnucks Garden Vegetable Hummus
- Schnucks Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Schnucks Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
- Schnucks Traditional Hummus
- 7-Select Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels
- 7-Select Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel
- 7-Select Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels