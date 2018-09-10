TallOrder sock company gives 10% of profits to help 9/11 families

A family owned and operated company is truly paying it forward by donating 10% of its profits to a non-profit founded in the aftermath of 9/11.

Continue Reading Below

TallOrder co-founders and brothers Dan and Mike Friedman started the company, which specializes in large men’s socks, to pay homage to their late father’s legacy. The twin entrepreneurs were 11 years old when they lost their father, Andrew Friedman, in the World Trade Center attacks.

The company teamed up with Tuesday’s Children which provides help to families and first responders to heal, recover, and thrive in the wake of a tragedy.

“He was the best thing that we had and just the fact that he couldn’t see us be where we are now is something that just sticks with me for the rest of my life,” Mike said of his beloved father on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Monday.

The Friedman brothers, who we were often referred to as the “Twin Towers” for standing tall at 6’11” and 6’9”, a nickname that sadly took on a different meaning, came up with up sock company idea after not being to find stylish socks for men with large-sized feet.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t find anything that fit us that was really fashionable,” Dan said. “We set out to make socks that fit guys of all feet with very comfortable, fashionable high quality socks.”

TallOrder has a unique manufacturing process of using 3D printing technology to ensure comfort and durability, unlike traditional knitted socks.

“The idea is that we put the designs on a base layer and so you don’t have any of those loose threads that come on the insides of socks where guys can really tear holes into socks,” Dan said.

The “tall order” to pay it forward became the brothers’ mission founded in the spirit of the people who went out of their way to show them love and generosity after the tragedy.

Dan and Mike’s father, Andrew, had just started a new job at a company called Carr Futures as an institutional equity sales trader. He worked on the 92nd floor in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

September 11, 2018 marks the 17th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil in U.S. history.