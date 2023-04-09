Take a ‘peep’ at America’s top-selling Easter candies, 29 states agree on No. 1

The most popular Easter weekend treat in America are Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, according to a national survey.

The Reese's treat extended its longtime reign at the top of the Easter candy food chain with 51% of the vote in RetailMeNot's annual survey. The eggs beat out chocolate bunnies, Cadbury eggs, jellybeans and Peeps to secure the top spot.

Peeps took just 7% of the vote.

Easter weekend spending was predicted to reach $24 billion, though final numbers have yet to be released.

The National Retail Federation reported in late March that more than 80% of U.S. consumers say they will celebrate Easter, and consumers are expected to spend on average $192.01 each after factoring in purchases for items like new outfits, meals, candy, gifts and decorations.

The $24 billion mark would be a new high, up from $20.8 billion last year and the previous record of $21.7 billion set in 2020.

While high inflation is certainly a factor for the increased spending on Easter, trends indicate Americans are making tradeoffs to prioritize holiday celebrations even while their budgets are being squeezed.

Katherine Cullen, NRF's senior director of industry and consumer insights, said retail spending was strong throughout the pandemic with help from stimulus funding, but Americans were also investing more into holiday celebrations to make them more meaningful given the uncertainty and stress in their lives.

Cullen told FOX Business some of the growth in Easter spending this year is being driven by higher food costs, but one hypothesis for the record spending for the holiday is that consumers' stress over COVID-19 has been replaced.

"A lot of consumers are not as worried or as locked down," she said. "But we are still seeing – even with some of the economic uncertainty going on – people are still really valuing the celebration."

Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.