Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Inflation

Fed's favorite inflation gauge eases slightly in February, but prices remain high

Inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed signs of slowing in February

close
Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian and Thru The Cycle president John Lonski analyze the stability of regional banks ahead of the Fed's next interest rate decision on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Fed still committed to curbing inflation despite banking jitters: John Lonski

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian and Thru The Cycle president John Lonski analyze the stability of regional banks ahead of the Fed's next interest rate decision on 'The Claman Countdown.'

An inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed signs of slowing in February, but it still remained abnormally high, according to new data released Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from the previous month and climbed 5% on an annual basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

Those figures are both lower the 0.6% monthly increase and 5.3% headline jump recorded in January, a welcoming sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to crush runaway inflation with the most aggressive series of interest rate hikes since the 1980s. 

Core prices, which strip out the more volatile measurements of food and energy, climbed 0.3% from the previous month and 4.7% year-over-year, slower than Refinitiv economists expected.

Grocery store inflation

Shoppers walk through the dairy section of a supermarket in Montebello, Calif., on Aug. 23, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.