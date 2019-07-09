Disney recalls 'Toy Story 4' Forky plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney is recalling its “Toy Story 4” Forky plush toy on Monday because it poses a choking hazard to children under 3.

The 11-inch toy from the new Disney Pixar animated film contains googly eyes that could detach and lead to a child choking, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a warning to consumers. About 80,000 plush toys are being recalled in the U.S., with another 650 in Canada.

Disney recalled its Forky plush toy because it poses as a choking hazard. (CPSC)

The $20 toys were sold at Disney stores, Disney theme parks, and on Disney’s website and Amazon Marketplace from April to June. The toy has one of the tracking numbers sewn on the label: FAC-024868-18338, FAC-024868-19032, FAC-024868-19060 or FAC-024868-19091.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund,” the CPSC said in a recall notice.

Forky is a new character from “Toy Story 4,” which dominated the box office in the first two weeks of its release. It came in second at the box office this past weekend, raking in $34.4 million domestically and $43.1 million worldwide.