New Snickers Pecan Bar quickly sells out

Mars Inc. rolled out a Snickers bar with pecans instead of peanuts on Wednesday, and the candy bar turned out to be wildly popular.

It was a limited online-only release for the candy and snacks company, and the bars were sold out by the end of the day.

Those who were lucky enough to snag the new product can expect them to arrive Monday.

The new Snickers Pecan Bars were only able to be bought for $30 as part of a pack of fifteen. In honor of the fact that the pecans come from Texas, "Texas Proud" is printed on the wrapping paper.

Customers elected for Mars to try doing a Snickers with pecans -- over other nutty options like macadamia nuts, cashews, and pistachios -- when the company asked for their input.

Mars, Inc. does approximately $35 billion in annual sales, by selling some of the most world's popular candies, including M&M'S, TWIX, and MILKY WAY and DOVE.

