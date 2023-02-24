Expand / Collapse search
Shake Shack introduces fine dining experience to promote new white truffle menu

'The Truffle Table' experience also includes unlimited canned wine and truffle oil

Shake Shack is now offering a fine-dining experience to customers to promote its white truffle menu.

"The Truffle Table" will be introduced at 10 locations throughout the United States.

Diners interested in the offer can experience the prix fix tasting menu for $20 per person plus tax.

The menu includes White Truffle Burgers, White Truffle ‘Shroom Burgers and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce.

Shake Shack white truffle burgers

Shake Shack will offer White Truffle Burgers, White Truffle ‘Shroom Burgers and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce. (Shake Shack via Youtube / Fox News)

Beverages include unlimited canned Gotham Winery wine, any variety of Shake Shack shakes and unlimited fountain beverages. 

Diners will also receive a bottle of Regalis truffle oil and a chocolate truffle from Thierry Atlan as a special treat.

The Truffle Table menu

"The Truffle Table" experience will be offered for a limited time at locations throughout the United States. (Shake Shack via Youtube / Fox News)

"The Truffle Table" is only available in 10 restaurants from February 27 to March 2. Participating restaurants are offering reservations.

The participating restaurants are located in New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Austin, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Santa Monica and Houston. 

Beverages include unlimited canned Gotham Winery wine as part of "The Truffle Table" experience. (Shake Shack via Youtube / Fox News)