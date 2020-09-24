Sephora launches one-hour delivery with Instacart

Order your glow up like you would your groceries.

Sephora is partnering with online grocery delivery and pick-up service Instacart to bring customers beauty products in as fast as an hour from local retail stores across the country, Instacart announced Thursday.

Customers will now be able to access Sephora's selection of makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrances and beauty tools delivered for the same price as in-store, via Instacart's online marketplace. Beauty fans will also be able to earn points toward rewards on orders placed through Sephora’s Beauty Insider program.

The ordering service through Instacart starts Thursday in select stores across California and Canada, with plans to expand to more than 400 stores nationwide in the coming weeks, the company said.

The coronavirus pandemic has motivated retailers to make same-day delivery and online shopping more convenient than ever, as retail stores enforce capacity limits and fewer people venture out to shop. In recent weeks, Instacart also partnered with convenience stores and retailers such as 7-Eleven, Costco, Staples and Petco.

LVMH-owned Sephora reopened select stores in May after nationwide closures. However, it changed up its retail landscape with more health and safety measures, like mandating employees wear face masks, contactless payment methods, routine temperature checks for workers and no makeup or perfume testers in stores.

Online sales reached $63 billion in the month of August and totaled $497 billion for the first eight months of 2020, according to analytics from Adobe as reported by Digital Commerce 360, which said the pandemic has fueled consumers to spend an extra $107 billion online.

