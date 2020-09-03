Instacart adds 7-Eleven as grocery delivery partner to compete in online delivery wars

Instacart is hoping to make convenience stores even more convenient.

Continue Reading Below

Instacart, a San Francisco-based company specializing in grocery delivery, announced on Thursday that it is teaming up with 7-Eleven, its first national convenience store retail partner, to expand same-day grocery delivery.

HOW MUCH DO INSTACART SHOPPERS MAKE?

Instacart and 7-Eleven now offer delivery of thousands of convenience items from pantry staples like milk, bread and eggs, or even alcohol, energy drinks and over-the-counter medicine. The service will be available after 8 a.m. from more than 750 locations in Dallas, Miami, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and their surrounding areas, with plans to expand in more than 7,000 U.S. stores.

Customers can access the delivery service via the Instacart app by entering their zip code, selecting their local 7-Eleven store and filling up their cart. A shopper will pick up and deliver items within a designated time frame, and customers can get their supplies on-demand or schedule it for days later.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, the digital grocery wars continue to wage, with demand higher than ever as more retailers and delivery services compete with e-commerce giants like Amazon.

Walmart on Tuesday announced that its anticipated membership program, Walmart+, will debut on Sept. 15 and offer unlimited delivery of more than 160,000 items from its stores when shoppers spend at least $35. Last month, Target also expanded its online ordering for fresh and frozen groceries with contactless curbside pickup, and Amazon launched its first online-only Whole Foods grocery store in Brooklyn, N.Y. earlier this week to cater to increased area demand.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,403.58 -127.87 -3.62% WMT WALMART INC. 145.54 -2.11 -1.43% TGT TARGET CORP. 148.89 -0.91 -0.61%

Online grocery sales are slated to grow around 40% this year, fueled by coronavirus-related demand more consumers choose to stay at home, according to Coresight Research’s U.S. Online Grocery Survey released in May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Restaurant food delivery giants are also getting in on the online grocery market, with some teaming up with pharmacies and convenience stores: Third-party food delivery service DoorDash in June expanded its portfolio of services to include nonperishable groceries, over-the-counter medication and household goods when it became CVS Pharmacy’s first delivery partner.