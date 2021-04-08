Saks Fifth Avenue is the latest retailer to stop selling fur products

Saks Fifth Avenue will no longer sell products made with animal fur.

The luxury retailer on Wednesday announced it was removing all items from clothing to shoes and accessories made with animal fur and close all of its fur salons by the end of the year.

Saks said it would work with vendor partners to phase out the sale of products with fur from wild animals by the end of fiscal 2022. Shearling, goatskin, cattle hide, down, feathers, leather and faux fur products will still be sold online and in stores, the retailer said.

"Across the Saks Fifth Avenue experience, we evaluate a number of factors when making decisions about our assortment, including customer preferences and societal shifts," Tracy Margolies, Chief Merchandising Officer at Saks, said in a statement, adding: "We recognize that trends constantly evolve, and that the sale of fur remains a significant social issue. As such, eliminating it from our assortment is the right step for us to take at this time."

CALIFORNIA BAN ON NEW FUR PRODUCTS IS A FIRST IN THE US

Saks is the latest retailer to go fur-free joining a number of others such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s that have pledged to stop selling fur in stores. And luxury fashion houses such as Gucci and Chanel have also adopted similar policies in recent years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 signed a bill into law making the state the first to ban the sale of new fur products after cities Los Angeles and San Francisco put bans on animal fur.