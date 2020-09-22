Saks Fifth Avenue offering 2020 voter registration

We always knew that shopping was practically a civic duty.

Saks Fifth Avenue is encouraging customers to cast their ballots in the upcoming election through a new initiative at its flagship store in New York City and online.

The luxury department store announced the "Register to Vote at Saks" effort on Tuesday, in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

From now until Oct. 9, people are welcome to visit the second floor of the Manhattan flagship to register to vote, fill out absentee ballot applications and check the status of their registration for a “seamless” experience, the store said. At the registration station, reps from the nonpartisan group HeadCount will be on-site to assist with the process and answer any questions.

Online, voters can also complete the same patriotic tasks through Saks’ website, made possible in partnership with Vote.org, another nonpartisan organization.

"As an iconic brand, Saks has a responsibility to use our voice to champion issues that matter to society," Emily Essner, Saks Fifth Avenue’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"While we have a long-standing history of platforming a number of meaningful causes, using our influence to drive home the importance of voting and encouraging our community to take action is a first. We are pleased to be a part of a movement that inspires Americans to get involved and make their voices heard."

With that inspiration, Saks is making its message crystal clear by using its famous six windows on Fifth Avenue to spell out “VOTE.” The window displays themselves will also honor “key voting milestones” through American history, including the 19th Amendment, Voting Rights Act of 1965, 1971 passage of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age to 18, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

In addition, the department store has made Election Day a paid holiday for all corporate employees, while further coordinating schedules for distribution and fulfillment center associates to hit the polls on Nov. 3.

