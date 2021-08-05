Retail prices to soar by 2021 holiday shopping season, expert says

Burt Flickinger, Strategic Resource Group managing director, joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the rising prices for holiday gifts along with how to combat paying double or triple market value. He said the rise in prices is due to shortages of commodities, workers, ships, containers, truckers and stores.

BURT FLICKINGER: Shortage of commodities, shortage of workers, shortage of ships, shortage of container, shortage of truckers and shortage of stores, and you should buy today because you're going to be paying prices that could be 20 to 30% higher between September and year-end December.

The prices will be significantly higher as we get to from back-to-school this month to holiday shopping in November and December. As more of the goods disappear, from appliances, computers, luxury goods, et c., [those] prices will keep being raised by the month, even… by the week.

The best deals are the first month of August and the last of the great discounts is this week and next week.

