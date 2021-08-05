Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Retail prices to soar by 2021 holiday shopping season, expert says

Retail prices could be 20 to 30% higher between September and year-end December, Burt Flickinger says

close
Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger on the rise of retail prices due to all-around shortages. video

Buy Christmas presents now or expect to pay more later: Burt Flickinger

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger on the rise of retail prices due to all-around shortages.

Burt Flickinger, Strategic Resource Group managing director, joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the rising prices for holiday gifts along with how to combat paying double or triple market value. He said the rise in prices is due to shortages of commodities, workers, ships, containers, truckers and stores.

3 WAYS INFLATION IS IMPACTING YOUR WALLET, AND HOW TO COMBAT RISING PRICES

BURT FLICKINGER: Shortage of commodities, shortage of workers, shortage of ships, shortage of container, shortage of truckers and shortage of stores, and you should buy today because you're going to be paying prices that could be 20 to 30% higher between September and year-end December. 

….. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The prices will be significantly higher as we get to from back-to-school this month to holiday shopping in November and December. As more of the goods disappear, from appliances, computers, luxury goods, et c., [those] prices will keep being raised by the month, even… by the week. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

The best deals are the first month of August and the last of the great discounts is this week and next week. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger says consumers will see prices that are 20 to 30 percent higher between September and year-end December. video

Consumers to pay highest price for holiday gifts this year due to shortages: Retail expert

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger says consumers will see prices that are 20 to 30 percent higher between September and year-end December.