Rent the red carpet? You can borrow Catherine Zeta-Jones' gown

The popular clothing lending company Rent the Runway has taken off with those who have an event to attend but not the closet space to justify buying a dress.

But many members may not have anticipated the opportunity to borrow a gown that actress Catherine Zeta-Jones herself wore. Celebrities: They're just like us, right?

On Wednesday, Zeta-Jones was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City and County in her hometown of Swansea, Wales.

For the celebration, she donned a fuchsia, Christian Siriano one-shouldered, draped sleeve dress.

The dress typically retails for $1,350, but members of Rent the Runway can snag the dress for $200 for a four-day rental. If you are an Unlimited subscriber of the service, it's included in your membership.

On Rent the Runway, the gown has a 4.5-star rating, but sadly, none of those reviews are from Zeta-Jones.