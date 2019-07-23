Elizabeth Taylor's iconic Rolls-Royce up for sale

Elizabeth Taylor was known for many things. Her stunning eyes shone on the silver screen, woo'd many a husband and sparkled when she was able to volunteer and help those in need.

Continue Reading Below

But the "Cleopatra" actress owned much more than Oscars and accolades; she often would roll about town in her 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II.

Elizabeth Taylor’s 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II

Taylor ordered it after marrying singer Eddie Fisher while she was living at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

She would flit around in the Rolls, which she nicknamed "The Green Goddess" due to its custom green color. Green was Taylor's favorite color, and it was the same color as the wedding dress she wore when she wed Fisher.

BABE RUTH JERSEY SELLS FOR RECORD $5.6M AT AUCTION

Advertisement

She owned the car for 20 years, which means it outlasted her marriages to Fisher, to attorney-turned-politician John Warner, and to actor Richard Burton -- twice.

The car is one of only about 20 left-hand drive Silver Cloud II drophead coupes built, and it has only had two owners since it rolled off the production line. The odometer reads just over 40,000 miles.

WARREN BUFFETT'S PERSONAL GOLF SET NETS NEARLY $40,000 AT AUCTION

Now, people are able to admire "The Green Goddess" as it goes on the auction block.

Elizabeth Taylor’s 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II

The car isn't the only stunning item on sale from Taylor's personal effects. Right next to the prized automobile are a famous dress worn by Taylor as well as a stunning purse carried by her.

The green silk evening dress designed by Gianni Versace in the 1990s has short sleeves and a bow-fitted bodice. The bag is a Christian Louboutin pale pink satin rectangular purse fringed with rhinestones from the year 2000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The auction will be held by Guernsey's Auction House on Aug. 6 at The Pierre.