REI makes closing its stores on Black Friday permament

Employees of the outdoor retailer get a paid day off

REI announced Tuesday it is making its practice of remaining closed on one of the biggest shopping days of the year permanent.

The outdoor retailer, eschewing profits from shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, will keep its headquarters and all stores, distribution facilities, activity centers and call centers closed each Black Friday from this year onwards, according to a press release from REI.

REI's flagship store on Oct. 24, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for REI)

The move announced Tuesday makes REI’s year-to-year "Opt Outside" tradition of paying its workers to spend the day enjoying the outdoors an "ongoing, permanent" employee benefit, the company said. REI employs over 16,000 people.

"Opt Outside has always been about prioritizing the experience of our employees – choosing the benefits of time outside over a day of consumption and sales," REI President and CEO Eric Artz said in a statement. "Making Opt Outside an annual observance will serve as a yearly remind of this commitment to doing the right thing for the co-op community."

Bicyclists cruise along the Boardman Lake Trail in Traverse City, Michigan on The trail is among many popular outdoor recreation spots in the area. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

With its permanent Black Friday policy, customers will still be able to do online shopping with the outdoor retailer; however, order processing and fulfillment for REI.com purchases made on Black Friday will start the next day, REI said in the release.

REI has chosen each year since 2015 to close on Black Friday. REI "felt it was the right thing to do for our members and employees," Artz said in a statement.

