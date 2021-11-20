Expand / Collapse search
The best places to shop on Black Friday 2021

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan where you’ll be shopping

Earlier this week, WalletHub published a report that found which retailers have the best deals for the shopping holiday. 

For its report, WalletHub analyzed almost 5,000 deals from the Black Friday ad scans of 21 of the largest retailers in the U.S.

Those retailers included Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Costco, Target, Sam’s Club, Overstock.com, Big Lots and Amazon -- though Amazon did not provide WalletHub "all the requested info for all their Black Friday deals," WalletHub said. 

WalletHub also separated the deals into nine product categories and found which retailers had the best deals within each of those categories. 

According to WalletHub’s findings, Macy’s dominated in four categories: Computers & phones, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods and toys. Meanwhile, Belk was found to have the best discounts for appliances, jewelry and all other product categories. 

WalletHub also found that JCPenny had the best discounts in apparel & accessories, while Office Depot and OfficeMax had the best discounts in furniture.

To see the overall list, here are the best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub. 

1. Macy’s 

2021 Average Discount: 58.5% 

2. JCPenney

2021 Average Discount: 57.6%

3. Belk

2021 Average Discount: 56.7%

4. Kohl’s 

2021 Average Discount: 49.3%

5. Office Depot and OfficeMax

2021 Average Discount: 42.8%

6. Lenovo

2021 Average Discount: 40.3%

7. Nordstrom

2021 Average Discount: 33.2%

8. Walmart

2021 Average Discount: 31.6%

9. HP

2021 Average Discount: 31.3%

10. Big Lots

2021 Average Discount: 29.2%

