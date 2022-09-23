Holiday hiring: These companies are seeking seasonal workers

Several companies including Walmart, Target and UPS have already announced plans to boost their seasonal staff in order to prepare for another bustling holiday filled with online and in-person shopping.

This holiday season, although set against an uncertain economic environment, is expected to be busy, and retailers are trying to prepare early especially with some deals kicking off in October.

Many companies have trimmed down their hiring plans this year but have promised to give current staff members a chance to take on extra shifts in order to boost their earning potential.

Companies hiring and what they are offering current and new employees:

1-800-Flowers.com

The flower company is seeking more than 8,000 seasonal and year-round associates across the nation, but the majority of the roles will be throughout Illinois, Ohio, and Oregon.

New hires will fill roles within production, gift assembly, distribution and operational support, according to the company. There will also be remote contact center positions available.

The company touted that it's offering "robust incentives and perks" such as competitive wages, flexible schedules and an employee discount.

However, it didn't specify what that wage is.

Michaels

Michaels is seeking 15,000 people for positions across its stores and distribution centers in North America.

Michaels' Chief Operating Officer Joe Venezia told FOX Business that the company deliberately decreased the number of seasonal hires this year in order to increase the number of hours available for seasonal employees.

The company said it offers a competitive wage, which varies per location. The company declined to comment on what that figure is, but touted that many of its locations have exceeded state minimum wages.

Employees will also benefit from flexible hours and a 30% off discount, according to the company.

Target

The Minneapolis-based retailer plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers that will benefit from its new wage range, starting between $15 and $24 an hour.

Target plans to fill positions at stores and supply chain facilities nationwide. Employees will be responsible for services including same-day fulfillment, packing and shipping orders, according to the retailer.

Before filling shifts with new hires, Target said it plans to work with "current team members to help provide their desired hours and schedules throughout the holidays."

UPS

The major package carrier announced Wednesday that it's looking to hire more than 100,000 employees.

UPS said it's seeking full- and part-time seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, and that it's trying to fill these positions quickly.

UPS streamlined its application process, which should take no longer than 25 minutes. Additionally, 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview, UPS said.

Permanent positions will also be available in some areas for early applicants, according to UPS, which noted that nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions last year.

Walmart

The nation's largest retailer announced plans to add 40,00 seasonal and full-time workers across the nation ahead of the holiday season.

The open roles will include seasonal store associates, customer care associates and full-time, permanent truck drivers.

However, the company plans to offer additional hours to current store associates first before filling shifts with part-time workers and new hires, according to a blog post by Maren Waggoner, senior vice president of field people for Walmart U.S.

Walmart touted that its average hourly wage across the U.S. is more than $17 and that it offers a range of benefits including its Live Better U program, which covers 100% of the cost of college tuition and books.